Mumbai: Transport Minister reinstates 1,010 ST daily wagers

Mumbai: Over a thousand daily wagers of State Transport (ST) who had been suspended after participating in this month’s flash strike will be reinstated, Minister for State Transport Diwakar Raote has announced. Raote had instructed that the 1,010 daily wagers be reinstated at the earliest and the ST officials have given them permanent positions. These workers will join on July 1.

These daily wagers had been employed two-three months ago by the ST Mahamandal. They had no business participating in the flash strike, yet they had done so. The strike not only caused financial losses, but importantly, had greatly inconvenienced commuters. These compulsions led transport officials to terminate the services of these daily wagers. The workers then pleaded with the state minister, who asked the ST officials to reinstate them. At that time, the officials, dealing with the losses caused by strike, did not make any commitment but informed Raote they would consider his suggestion positively. The officials signed on the orders to reinstate these daily wagers from various categories on Monday.