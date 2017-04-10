Mumbai: Transgenders come together for a better tomorrow

Mumbai: With an aim to make transgender community self-dependent through dignified modes of income generation, a national-level Trans and Hijra Entrepreneurship Mela was organised on 8 and 9 April at St Stanislaus School ground, Bandra, by Anam Prem, an NGO.

There were 36 exhibition of stalls in the mela, and offered many project and services by the transgender entrepreneurs like food stalls, salon, handicraft, jewellery etc. Transgender from 15 States had participated in this Mela.

This initiative seeks to reach out to the ‘hijras’, through the concept of ‘Family Meet initiative’ where families and hijras share their personal spaces, work on breaking barriers of stereotypical perceptions, taboos of stigma and discrimination.

Dipti Rane, a volunteer of Anam Prem, said, “It is an effort for dignified income generation through their intelligence and provide entrepreneurship opportunities beyond their traditional occupation of begging, sex work and Badhai (dancing at ceremonies), and giving them a platform to become more inclusive in the mainstream rather than being treated as outsider.”

Maya Urmi, a transgender said, “Still we have to recognise our self in public. We have been denying jobs saying that we will create chaotic situations in the workplace as we do on road if they give us a job. And this Mela has given us confidence and helped us to build image of the community in a positive manner and introduced us into mainstream as individuals beyond our identities.”

This mela gives a platform to the hundreds of transgenders across the country and will make everyone aware of their entrepreneurial potential. It would also remove the negative societal perceptions about the third gender community.