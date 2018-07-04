Mumbai Trans-Harbour: Trains are not plying between Thane and Airoli due to huge crack on railway track

Mumbai local train between Thane and Airoli on trans harbour line are halted due to crack on the railways track. The reports suggest that both Up and Down line of Mumbai local have been stopped since last 45 minutes.

However, in the morning, an important road bridge with two pedestrian walkways on Grant Road station in south Mumbai was closed after potentially dangerous cracks were noticed.

The Mumbai Traffic Police posted a tweet: “The bridge at Grant Road station has cracked, hence the traffic has been diverted to Nana Chowk towards Kennedy Bridge.”

The bridge was cordoned off at both ends since morning and the urgent repairs were undertaken, even as traffic jams were witnessed at some locations due to its sudden closure.

Major mishap happened yesterday when ROB collapsed in Andheri, which injured five people and all the trains between Andheri to Bandra were called off. Which led to chaos and people were stranded. However the service was resumes late in evening.