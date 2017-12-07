Mumbai: Trains on Central Railway were delayed due to smoke and derailment

Mumbai: In two separate incidents which took place on the Central Railway, the local trains came to grinding halt for over twenty minutes on Monday. In the first incident, the local train services were delayed by 15 minutes as smoke came out from a wire between two compartments of a Vashi-bound local train.

The incident took place at 11:30 am after the train left from Thane station. Commuters began to panic as they felt a fire broke out in the compartment. In the second incident, four wheels of a goods train was derailed between Parsik tunnel and Turbhe station on the harbour line. The incident took place at 3:45pm before the train reached Turbhe station.

“We immediately reversed the local trains which were stranded behind the goods trains in order to minimise inconvenience to passengers,” said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway. The rerailment was done only three hours after the incident which affected the commuters waiting to board the train from Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). “It was a bad day for me as I was delayed to reach office in the morning and now I will be further delayed to reach home,” said Rekha Rebello, a commuter who travels daily between Thane and CSMT.