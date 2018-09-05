Mumbai: Commuters stranded between Sion and Matunga station on Central line; trains delayed

According to reports, there is a technical failure and trains are not moving ahead Sion station towards Matunga. According to social media users, fast train is stopped at Sion and people are walking on the track, to reach their destination.

Social media is flooded with pictures of commuters walking on the tracks.





@Central_Railway Train on the central line halted near Matunga since past 40 minutes. So much inconvenience to travellers. Please resolve ASAP.#mumbailocal#centralrailway pic.twitter.com/9upBDHrXc6 — Shuchi A (@shuchishr) September 5, 2018

#Mumbai #Local #Train Ki Central Line Me Aaya Problem 🎥 Watch Video 👇 https://t.co/NAxOateecb#Sion Aur #Matunga K Bich Slow Line Me Aaya Problem 30 Mint Se Train Ek Hi Jagha Ruki Huwi Hai Alert Viewer Bablu Shaikh pic.twitter.com/BBaTKX8BZX — Hashtag Mumbai News (@MumbaiHashtag) September 5, 2018

@Central_Railway why train is halted so long at Matunga station ? Any problem ahead ?? — Deepak Rajgor (@deepak_rajgor) September 5, 2018

@drmmumbaicr @RailMinIndia no local service between Sion n Matunga on slow tracks. Hundred of commuters, ladies walking on tracks now. — Prasanna Tambe (@CAPrasannaTambe) September 5, 2018

Slow train not moving ahead of #Sion station towards #Matunga due to “technical failure”. Fast train stopped at Sion for passengers convenient. At least 8 back- to-back halted on slow line. People walking on track#mumbai #mumbailocal @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/YOX77oL34t — Nibandh (@nibandh) September 5, 2018

According Central Railway PRO issue has been resolved .