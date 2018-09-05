Free Press Journal
Mumbai: Commuters stranded between Sion and Matunga station on Central line; trains delayed

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 05, 2018 05:16 pm
According to reports, there is a technical failure and trains are not moving ahead Sion station towards Matunga. According to social media users, fast train is stopped at Sion and people are walking on the track, to reach their destination.

Social media is flooded with pictures of commuters walking on the tracks.

(Photo by Bhushan Koyande)


(Photo by Bhushan Koyande)

According Central Railway PRO issue has been resolved .

