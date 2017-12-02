Mumbai: Train services on Central line affected after train runs over cattle near Vangani station

Mumbai: The local train services on the Central line were affected during morning peak hours after a mail express train ran over cattle on the tracks near Vangani station on the central line. The cattle was entangled in the engine of the train which affected the services between Badlapur and Karjat station. On Thursday, cattle seated near the railway tracks was run over by Indrayani express train and got entangled with the engine of the train. The incident took place near Vangani station which is situated before Shelu station.

The suburban traffic was affected between Badlapur and Karjat station. The railways diverted all the mail express trains via Diva-Panvel-Karjat route for the convenience of the long-distance passengers. It took at least half hour for removing the cattle which unfortunately got entangled in the cattle guard (front portion of a mail express train) and damaged it. “Cattle owners must not leave there cattle near tracks in order to avoid trains,” said Sunil Udasi, officer of Central Railways.