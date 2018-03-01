Mumbai: Train services affected on Harbour line due to technical problem

Local train services on the Central Railway’s harbour line were disrupted severely on Thursday morning following a technical problem between Sewri and Wadala road station. The problem started around 6.30 am and Central Railway is working on rectifying the problem.

Central Railway tweeted, “Due to some technical problem in OHE on Down harbour line between Sewri & Vadala Road station, Harbour line trains are delayed. We are trying to normalise services as soon as possible. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”