Mumbai: Train misses schedule, 18-year-old engineering student misses exam

Due to a train that was kept on hold for 90 minutes, a first-year civil engineering student missed his exam. Pallav Hatkar (18) was denied to enter his exam hall, as he had reached late, all thanks to Western Railway as they kept a train on hold.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Pallav Hatkar, on Monday, boarded the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Passenger train to reach Virar from Kelve Road. But the train was kept on hold at a platform for nearly 90 minutes, due to which Pallav reached late to the exam centre.

“I boarded the train at 12.20pm. Two express trains, Sayaji Nagari Express and Paschim Express, zoomed past us. Around 2 pm, the train moved and by the time, it reached Virar station, it was very late. I was denied entry inside the exam hall. I will have to reappear in May 2018. I have complained to the station master and hope the WR wakes up to the issue,” Pallav Hatkar told Hindustan Times.

The Western Railway official have said they forwarded Pallav’s complaint to their seniors. About the train being kept on hold, the railway official said that, the train was kept on siding platform number 1, as two express trains were to be passed. As angry passengers demanded the train be allowed to pass, we let it go.