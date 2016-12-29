Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#RahulGandhi
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: Five coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derails near Kalyan, no injuries so far

Mumbai: Five coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derails near Kalyan, no injuries so far

— By FPJ Web Desk | Dec 29, 2016 08:21 am
FOLLOW US:

kalyan-train

Mumbai: Today morning an unfortunate incident took place, on the Central Railway a train near Kalyan derailed from its tracks.

A Kurla-Ambernath train got derailed, at 5.53 am in the morning, no injuries so far.

According to ANI reports, 5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derailed between Kalyan-Vitthalwadi at 5.53 am. So far there are no injuries reported.


According to the report, the services on Kalyan-Karjat have been suspended, and restoration work is underway.

 

The Central Railways has requested local Municipal Corporation to run extra buses between Kalyan and Ambernath to reduce the inconvenience caused to the daily passengers. Several trains have been diverted and cancelled in the wake of the accident.

Two coaches toppled off the bridge and fell into the canal bed.

22105 CST-Pune Indrayani Express has been diverted through Diva-Panvel-Karjat, while CST-Pune Deccan Queen and CST-Pune Intercity Express have been cancelled.

This comes a day after coaches of the 12987 Sealdah-Ajmer Express went off track when the train was crossing a bridge over a dry canal, nearly 70 km from Kanpur.

Helpline No

CST 022-2269040

Dadar    022-22414836

Thane     022-25334840

Kalyan 0251-2311499

Pune       020-26105130/26111539

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK