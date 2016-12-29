Mumbai: Five coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derails near Kalyan, no injuries so far

Mumbai: Today morning an unfortunate incident took place, on the Central Railway a train near Kalyan derailed from its tracks.

A Kurla-Ambernath train got derailed, at 5.53 am in the morning, no injuries so far.

According to ANI reports, 5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derailed between Kalyan-Vitthalwadi at 5.53 am. So far there are no injuries reported.

According to the report, the services on Kalyan-Karjat have been suspended, and restoration work is underway.

Mumbai: 5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derailed; No injuries reported; Services on Kalyan-Karjat suspended; Restoration work underway. pic.twitter.com/eyrh8R574b — ANI (@ANI_news) December 29, 2016

The Central Railways has requested local Municipal Corporation to run extra buses between Kalyan and Ambernath to reduce the inconvenience caused to the daily passengers. Several trains have been diverted and cancelled in the wake of the accident.

Two coaches toppled off the bridge and fell into the canal bed.

22105 CST-Pune Indrayani Express has been diverted through Diva-Panvel-Karjat, while CST-Pune Deccan Queen and CST-Pune Intercity Express have been cancelled.

22105 CST-Pune Indrayani Express of 29.12.2016 Express diverted via Diva-Panvel-Karjat — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) December 29, 2016



Shuttle train services are run between Ambarnath and Karjat. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) December 29, 2016



11007 CST-Pune Deccan Express diverted via Diva-Panvel-Karjat @RailMinIndia — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) December 29, 2016



11029 CST-Kolhapur Koyna Express diverted via Diva-Panvel-Karjat @RailMinIndia — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) December 29, 2016



11010 Pune-CST Sinhagad Express diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Diva @RailMinIndia — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) December 29, 2016



Ambarnath-Kalyan Up track safe from 0910 hrs@RailMinIndia — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) December 29, 2016



KDMC ran 13 additional buses between Kalyan and Ambarnath@RailMinIndia — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) December 29, 2016



Another special local from Badlapur to CST left at 09.35 am @RailMinIndia — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) December 29, 2016



This comes a day after coaches of the 12987 Sealdah-Ajmer Express went off track when the train was crossing a bridge over a dry canal, nearly 70 km from Kanpur.

Helpline No

CST 022-2269040

Dadar 022-22414836

Thane 022-25334840

Kalyan 0251-2311499

Pune 020-26105130/26111539