Mumbai tragedy: Woman, 2-year-old son die after being electrocuted during breastfeeding

In a shocking incident, on Friday, a 26-year-old woman and her two-year-old son died after being electrocuted while she was breastfeeding him, in Goregaon (West).

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident took place when 26-year-old Priyanka Bharti was sitting near the window in her home breastfeeding her son, 2-year-old Prince, who came in touch with the window’s iron grill, which was apparently in contact with a live wire from the Diwali lights. This incident took place around 8 pm, at her home on the third floor of MHADA building in Bimbisar Nagar in Goregaon (West), said police.

Priyanka used to live with her husband and two children, 2-year-old prince and a six-year-old daughter, who was present in the room when the incident took place. When the incident took place, the six-year-old daughter started crying and screamed for help. Neighbours heard her cries and rushed to their home, after which the mother and son were rushed to hospital and but were declared dead. The police have registered an accidental death case.