Mumbai Tragedy: Virar bound train runs over mother and two-year-old son in Vasai

Mumbai: A Virar bound train ran over a mother and her two-year-old son in Vasai. Merchant Navy officer Amit Sharma lost his wife Pooja and son Bhavya in a tragic accident in the city.

The family was returning from Delhi they were travelling in the Hazrat Nizamuddin Trivandrum Superfast Express, which stopped before the platform near Vasai Road station around 6 am. To save time the family decided to get down and walk across.

Pooja and Bhavya got down while Amit was fetching the luggage left behind. Bhavya started walking towards the tracks, Pooja tried to bring him back in the process she failed to see the oncoming train and both of them got run over by it.

Sharma who had gone to collect the luggage noticed that his wife and child were missing but he could see a fast train zipping across, so he taught the mother and son had crossed on to the other side of the trains. It was only after the train had passed he noticed their dead bodies.

“Pooja and Bhavya got down first and I’d gone to get the other bags. When I got back, I saw a fast train passing by but they were not to be seen. I thought they might have crossed the tracks, and went back to get the remaining luggage. When I returned, I saw their bodies lying in the distance,” said Amit to Mid-Day.