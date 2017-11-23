Mumbai traffic woes: BMC to convert all manual signals to automatic in the city

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to convert all manually controlled traffic signals to automated system ATC (Area Traffic Control). According to a report in DNA, there are 613 traffic signals in the city of which 253 have already been converted to ATC.

The problem of traffic in Mumbai is becoming unbearable both for the motorists as well as the traffic cops and the authorities. As per the DNA report, more than 750 new vehicles are registered everyday in the city.

A senior official from the traffic department of BMC said that ATC can solve the problem to some extent as it works on the flow of vehicles, and accordingly sets timing of traffic signals. “An intelligent traffic control system, ATC is equipped with sensors that capture the traffic data in real time, calculate the optimal time for signals and transmit the data to the control centre,” said the official to DNA.

The installation of the ATC will be completed and the civic body will have to spend another Rs 150 crore on the project. As of now most of the non-ATC signals are in the western and the eastern suburbs.

A non-ATC signal works manually and is controlled by the traffic cops and the BMC officials. The traffic density at these signals is studied by BMC officials and the traffic cops and the timings for the signals are fed in manually from time-to-time.

However, with ATC, there is no need to do all such works. “The ATC works on sensors and it can check traffic at a particular signal, and set the timing accordingly,” said the official to DNA. He added that it also sets timings of a particular stretch of other traffic signals to clear traffic.