Mumbai: Traffic cop sues department for corruption

Mumbai : A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court by a Police Head Constable alleging rampant corruption in the Traffic department.

The PIL filed by Sunil Toke, who has served in the police department for 32 years, has alleged that the traffic department has been indulging in various corrupt practices to collect money through illegal means. The petition states the rampant corruption in the department is causing loss of crores of rupees to the state government.

In his petition filed through advocate Datta Mane, Toke has given detailed information regarding the amount recovered by traffic police officers from

illegally plying vehicles, two- or four-wheelers, overloaded trucks etc.

The petition alleges the traffic officers charge from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,00,000 in name of ‘hafta’ (bribe) which is either on a daily or a monthly basis. (See box)

According to Toke, this amount is shared between the constables to the higher-rank officials in the traffic department. The petition claims that despite several complaints made to various authorities including the Chief Minister, Director General of Maharashtra Police, Anti Corruption Bureau’s Director General, Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police, no action has been taken against the errant traffic officers. The petition names these authorities as respondents in the petition and has sought action against them for being ‘hand in gloves’ with the corrupt traffic police officials.

To strengthen his allegations, Toke has annexed some video and audio clips, which allegedly expose the corrupt practices of traffic police officers. He has sought registration of First Information Report (FIRs) against the errant traffic police officers and has also urged the court to initiate department inquiries against these officers.

The petition is likely to be heard on January 23 by a division bench headed by Justice Ranjit More.