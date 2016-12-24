Mumbai: Traffic arrangements in Bandra for Christmas

Mumbai: The traffic police department has made special traffic arrangements in the city for a jam-free Christmas this year. Accordingly, the traffic department has this year made some specific arrangements for roads like B.J Road, Mt Carmel Road, Pereira Road, Lilavati Junction, Hill Road etc. According to the new arrangements by the traffic department, Mt Mary Road will be closed for all types of vehicles except vehicles of local residents.

Kane Road and Pereira Road will be turned into a one way road in order to avoid traffic near the Mt Mary Road. In a bid to avoid traffic caused due to illegal parking, the traffic police have marked five roads (Mt Mary Road, Pereira Road, Kane Road, Chapel Road and Carmel Road) as no parking zones.