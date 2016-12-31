Mumbai: Tracking dropouts and slackers with ‘selfies’

Mumbai: To check the problem of irregularity and dropouts the state government brought out a government resolution which was met with much amusement. It asked teachers to take selfies with students and upload the photo along with Aadhar number and name of student in the government’s Systematic Administrative Reforms for Achieving Learning by Students (SARAL) database which contains information regarding students, teachers and educational institutions.

Teachers had to take photos with students in batches of 10 students each on two Mondays of the month. The department aims to keep a track of students this way who are irregular and find a way to get them back to school.

Teachers felt this would add to their burden of work besides being a time-consuming exercise. Civic school teachers are already burdened with administrative work in addition to teaching duty. Also not many are tech-savvy enough to be able to do it.

The dropout rate in Maharashtra is nine percent as against 15 percent nationally. It identified that the major reasons for droping out was shifting base either inside the state or moving out of the state.

The GR also asked for schools to issue an ‘Education Guarantee Card’ which must be sent to the school which the student is joining via Whatsapp or email if moving is imperative for the child. The GR is to be implemented from January 2017 onwards.