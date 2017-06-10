Mumbai: Total project cost pegged at Rs 25 crore for beautification of ‘Mithi Nullah’

Mumbai: BMC has made a provision of Rs. 25 crore in its 2017 budget for the ‘Mithi Nullah’ beautification. The first phase of the project will start from Kurla Karnti Nagar till the graveyard area (Samshan Bhoomi) which will cost the BMC around Rs. 2.94 crore. Yogesh Construction has been given the bid for the first phase.

The good news for those residing along Mithi Nullah and the commuters along the area are likely to get some relief from the constant assault by stench from the water body.

The civic body has taken up the project specifically to reduce the order, make the area look better but without cleaning the water, the effort would be in vain.