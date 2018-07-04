Mumbai Toll Scam: Bombay HC seeks PWD report on Kharghar toll

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to submit a survey report prepared by the Public Works Department (PWD) pertaining to the alleged toll collection scam at Kharghar. The report has been called upon by a division bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Riyaz Chagla while hearing a batch of PILs filed by activist Praveen Wategaonkar and several others.

The PILs seek a direction to the government to disallow a private contractor from collecting tolls since it is making an impact on the public exchequer. Wategaonkar has alleged that the contractor, has already earned the amount, which was agreed to, on an agreement with the government. He has also alleged that the contractor has recovered more than Rs. 2 crore but is still continuing to collect toll. He claimed that this was an ‘illegal’ act of the contractor.