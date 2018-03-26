Mumbai: Toddler succumbed to burn injuries, after fire breaks out in tenement near Chembur

Mumbai: It was a sad day for the Jatholiya family: eight members, including two toddlers, suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in their tenement near Swami Vivekanand School in suburban Chembur on Sunday. One of the toddlers – two months old — succumbed to his 90 per cent burn injuries. The fire, which started at around 1 pm, spread through the slum tenement because it was stacked with an inflammable spirit used in manufacture of shoes. The house belonged to a shoe-maker

A senior doctor said all family members were brought to the Rajawadi hospital as two members were badly scalded, while the rest had minor burn injuries. “It is understood that the condition of one, identified as Jagdish Jatholiya (45), is critical with almost 70 per cent burns. Chandani, who suffered 90 per cent burn injuries, died during the treatment,” said an official. Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused in half an hour, he said.