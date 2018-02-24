Mumbai: Toddler kidnapped from outside a shop in Saki Naka, rescued within 6 hours

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police rescued a 2.5-year-old girl within six hours, after she was abducted from outside a shop in Mumbai’s Saki Naka area. The incident came to light on Friday, when the child, Shireen Fatima, while playing outside her father’s shop, disappeared from the sight.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in the matter. “Fatima was playing outside, but when we came outside to call her she was not there,” said the father of the child. The family immediately filed a complaint with the nearest police station. The police started the investigation immediately and checked the CCTV cameras installed in the area. They identified the kidnapper as 28-year-old Sandeep Parab. The motive behind the kidnapping is still not known. The child was safely brought back her to parents.