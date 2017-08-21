Mumbai to witness high tide today

Mumbai: The island city of Mumbai will experience high tide of 4.68 metre on Monday at 11.49 am. Hence, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has alerted Mumbaikars to stay away from the sea and beach so as to avoid any mishap.

Tide levels above 4.5 metres are dangerous because they could result in heavy flooding if coupled with heavy showers in low-lying areas. Sudhir Naik, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) of civic body, stated that from Saturday night onwards the city and suburban Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall.

Traffic to and from National College in Bandra, Dadar TT, and Andheri subway was diverted for some time and restored again. Also, to avoid waterlogging a sufficient number of dewatering pumps were placed in low-lying areas of the city, Naik added.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in Mumbai for the next 24 hours. While in past 24 hours city experienced 66.29 milimeter (mm) of rainfall, Central suburb witnessed 64.45 mm of rainfall and western suburb received 64.34 mm of rainfall.