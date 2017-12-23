Mumbai to Goa: MSRTC launches new AC buses to help Mumbaikars celebrate New Year in Goa

Mumbai: Long queue’s and rates skyrocketing rates have diminished your hopes of going to Goa to have a New Year blast but Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is not going to let you down.

The MSRTC on Friday launched AC bus service on the Mumbai- Panaji route to ease the huge rush of people who want to go to the party capital of the country, Goa.

The bus service starts from Mumbai Central bus depot every day at 5pm. The bus will travel via Panvel, Chiplun, Lanja, Rajapur, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwandi, Banda and Mhapsa, the bus will reach the destination by 8am. The bus will leave from Panaji the next day at 6pm and reach Mumbai around 8am.

An MSRTC spokesperson said that an adult passenger will have to pay Rs913 for one-way journey between Mumbai and Goa. “The bus service has received overwhelming response. All 45 seats of the bus on the maiden journey were booked,” he said.