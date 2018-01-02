Mumbai to get new super-speciality burns centre at Malad by 2019, says State Health Minister

Mumbai: Post the Kamala Mills blaze that claimed the lives of 14 people on Thursday night, the state department has decided to construct a new burns centre in the city. The super-speciality centre will be built at Malad and should be completed by 2019.

Dr Deepak Sawant, the state Health Minister, said, “The super-speciality burns centre will be completed by 2019. It would help a lot in providing treatment to burn patients faster, within the golden time.” On Thursday, fire where fourteen people succumbed to it and 55 sustained injuries. Most of them died because of suffocation as per their post-mortem reports.

Dr Sawant also said, “There is a need for a super-specialty burns centre in the city. It has become the need of the hour. We do not have a super facility designed for burn injury patients. Patients have to travel all the way to Airoli National Burns Centre. If we have a special burns unit in the city, we can treat patients with critical burn injuries.” There is only one burns centre in the city which is located in Airoli due to which patients have to travel far. “Once the new burns centre starts in the city it will be helpful for patients to get treated in the golden hour,” added an official.