Mumbai to get its first viewing gallery at Malabar Hill

The residents of SoBo will soon get a clear view of the Marine Drive from a viewing gallery, which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Water Department will soon develop in Malabar Hill.

According to a report in DNA, the construction cost of this viewing will cost approximately Rs 8 crore, and will be first of its kind in Mumbai. The Water Hydraulic Engineering department at Malabar Hill has two plots —number 380 and 381 — where it set up a control room to supply water in the area. The remaining area of the plots was given to a hotel on lease. The hotel was unwilling to move even after the lease ended.

The Malabar Hill viewing gallery will have three levels. But the top most level will be closed for visitors for safety measures. Even though the top level is closed, the BMC officials assure that from the first two level visitors will get a clear view of Marine Drive.

An official told DNA, “We will keep enough greenery to ensure it is eco-friendly and also use stones to give the gallery a natural look. We will make provisions for a cafeteria on each floor and install an iron railing as a safety measure.”

The viewing gallery will be built on 2000 sq.ft, and at a time 250 visitors can be accommodated in the viewing gallery at a time. The BMC is planning to open the viewing gallery before monsoon season.