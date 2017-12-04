Cyclone Ockhi effect: Mumbai to face strong winds, isolated rain for next 2 days

Mumbai: Mumbaikars will experience strong winds and isolated rainfall for the next two days. The weather officials have attributed this to the incoming cyclone “Ockhi” which will move close to the coast of Maharashtra on December 4.

On Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department confirmed that the cyclone was centred at least 870 km off South West of Mumbai. “It is very likely that the cyclone will move north westwards of Maharashtra and then move towards South Gujarat during the ensuing 72 hours between December 4 night and December 6 morning,” said an IMD official.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said 28 more boats, carrying 321 fishermen, which were caught in rough seas, have safely reached Ratnagiri coast. Of these, 23 are from Tamil Nadu, three from Kerala and two from Karnataka, he said. The boats are now docked at Mirya Bunder, Ratnagiri. All fishermen are safe and officials are looking after them with utmost care, the chief minister said.