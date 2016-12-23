Mumbai to become free of open-defecation by 31st December

Mumbai: Taking forward the legacy of delaying their every project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now extended its deadline of making the city open defecation free to December 31.

Vijay Balamwar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Solid Waste Management claims that, “The city is almost open defecation free but the time period has been extended for the completion of paper work from 24 wards, after that we will declare that the city is completely open defecation free.”

Moreover, Salman Khan who has been named the ambassador of this campaign had promised to build toilets in the slum area of the Aarey colony but the Aarey colony authority has denied to give the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to hsi NGO.

The authority of Aarey colony does not allow BMC to repair the toilets in Madras pada, as a result, the conditions of these toilets are very bad and are unhygienic. Dighavkar said, “We visited the slum area in Aarey colony unit no- 7, the conditions of toilets were very bad and seats were insufficient. The locals of that area had complaint to Salman khan that the Aarey colony authority does not allow the BMC to repair the toilets which is in very bad conditions.”

Dighavkar added, “If the Aarey authority gives the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Being Human Foundation NGO then khan promised to repair all the existing toilet at its cost and will also provide mobile toilets if required.”

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner said, “The city will be completely open defecation free by December 31, only few spots are left in city to be open defecation free.”