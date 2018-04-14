Mumbai: To beat the heat, animals of Rani Baug to get watermelon ice cake and cold shower

Mumbai: It was always an effort trying to devise measures to beat the heat but animals of Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, also known as ‘Rani Baug’, no longer have to worry, as they have much to enjoy and feast upon. The animals are to be served with seasonal fruit ice-cakes like watermelons and also treated to cold water showers.

This change in their diet will continue for the next few months, as long as the scorching heat lasts.A senior doctor of Byculla zoo, who did not wish to be named while speaking to the Free Press Journal, said that they give animals like monkeys, bear and others watermelon ice cakes or mixed fruit ice cakes.

“The fruits are frozen and the ice cake is prepared, so that the animals can enjoy their meal. Usually in summer we humans don’t feel like eating food and prefer to drink cold drinks or other beverages. Similarly, animals become lazy. Hence, innovative ways have been adopted so that they don’t skip meals and stay healthy. Ice-cakes are usually their favourites as per our observations, so we serve them a variety.”The doctor added that in order to maintain hygiene the water bodies of elephant, hippopotamus and others are changed regularly.

Also, proper medical care is taken and routine de-worming medicines are given to all animals every three months to prevent stomach pain. Also, vaccination is done every year. In summer extra care is taken, the animals are under constant watch.Since the zoo hardly has any fruit trees, fruits are artificially hung on trees so that the animals can eat whenever they are hungry. At present, in Byculla zoo there are 388 animals, birds and reptiles. Also, there are 54 species and 152 exotic species of animal, reptiles and birds.