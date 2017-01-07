Mumbai to be first WiFi enabled city: Govt to spend Rs.125 crore

Citing election fever State Government is to install wi-fi hotspots in Mumbai and on Mumbai-Pune expressway. State Government is planning to make Mumbai a Wi-Fi city, it will be India’s first city to be wi-fi enabled. This first phase of installation of wifi hotspots will be launched in few weeks before BMC elections.

As reported by Hindustan Times, this project of installation of wi-fi hotspots in Mumbai is going cost the state government Rs 125 crore. Each of this wifi access point is expected to cost the state government Rs 2.5 lakh.

This ambitious state government project is suppose to provide wireless internet access across the city. This project will give access of wireless internet through a network of 6,000 MTNL hotspots at 1,200 locations. It will offer speeds of up to 20Mbps (megabits per second), equivalent to 2.5MB/s (megabytes per second).

The projects 1st phase, 500 locations were identified across the city, in which test run of internet access is already done. Popular tourist spots such as Gateway of India, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Beach and slum areas.

Each Wi-fi hotspot will have three to four access points, with a range of 60-70 metres, but this depends on the areas description, this access points can have 40 users at a time. The average speed will be 20Mbps and Wi-Fi will be free for the first 30 minutes for a maximum data of 1 GB; then the user has to pay. The charges will be cheaper than of other data providers that charge Rs 26-28 per 100MB.

The Second phase of this project will begin in February in which 700 more locations will identified which will include schools, colleges and hospital. The second phase will be completed by May.

In the mean while Mumbai-Pune expressway to get wifi

In an ambitious state government project of making Mumbai a Wi-Fi city, the government will extend its limits and even make Mumbai-Pune express way wifi enabled. Mumbai-Pune expessway which is 94 km long will get wi-fi internet access over the entire stretch.

The government is also looking to provide WiFi along Thane-Ghodbunder corridor.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) which is looking over this project has called for Expression of Interest (EoI) from telecom operators, service providers and infrastructure providers to install telecom infrastructure along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Thane-Ghodbunder Corridor.