Mumbai: TISS students stage protest against fund squeeze for socially backward classes
Mumbai: Over 1,500 students of the four Tata Institute of Social Sciences branches in the country have boycotted lectures and practical and field work. They are protesting against the fund squeeze for students belonging to socially backward classes.
These students have not received funds from the state and the central government, which has strapped their ability to pay hostel, food and other charges, apart from tuition fees. Around 600 students of TISS Mumbai campus staged a protest, shouting slogans and boycott classes to press for their demand for adequate funding. Their main grouse is that that they have not received the Point of Matric Scholarship, which is reserved for students of Scheduled Class (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC).
Also Read: Mumbai: Scholarships are paid by states, we have no role in it, says TISS
Result: students belonging to marginalised sections are finding it difficult to sustain and pay high-end fees; they were entirely dependent on the government scholarship. Archana Soreng, President of Students’ Union of TISS, said, “We cannot pay the high-end fees, especially those among us who are from the marginalised sections and have a weak financial background. Funding from the University Grants Commission keeps these students going.’’
Students have been complaining of lack of funding at several well-known research institutes. A student of TISS said, “We have not been receiving funds for a long time. Slowly, the government is withdrawing from funding the education sector and we are not able to conduct even basic field work. We are into social work and we need funding for our ground level projects. And now the government is not even concerned about students from the weaker sections of the society.” The administration of TISS has asked the protesting students to send a delegation within 24 hours to discuss the issue.
JUST ARRIVED
- Nirav Modi-Mehul Choksi also looted Rs 5,000 cr of common people, alleges Congress
- Viral video! Jaya Bachchan dance on Bollywood song ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ as if there is no tomorrow
- PNB scam: Geetanjali store workers protest for salary at MIDC Andheri
- Will it be Rajinikanth’s 2.0 vs Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan this Diwali? Read to know more
- Virat Kohli still brand ambassador; have not engaged PwC for audit: PNB
EDITOR’S PICK
The death of J Jayalalithaa encouraged the two matinee idols of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, to give vent…
It is not for a serving army chief to comment on political matters. Even if he feels strongly about a…
Publicity interest litigants should be heard, too
Three judges of the apex court reportedly questioned Dhanda this week about his temerity to ask attorney general K K…
Social media: Hard nut for Election body
The Election Commission courted avoidable controversy during the Gujarat polls for its failure to implement Model Code of Conduct effectively…
What have we come to? On Tuesday, the Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash filed a complaint with the police that…