Mumbai: TISS students meet NCST, MHRD and UGC for help

Mumbai: Students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) raised the issue of withdrawal of scholarships to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) and Ministry of Minority Affairs at New Delhi. The NCST has directed TISS administration to solve problem of tribal students who have been protesting over issue of Government of India-Post Matric Scholarship (GOI-PMS).

Students have been protesting on campus since last 52 days to raise the issue of withdrawal of GOI-PMS scholarships for marginalised students. This scholarship would exempt fees of students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC). This scholarship helps students who cannot afford to pay high-end fees as the annual income of their families is low. But withdrawal of this scholarship has made it difficult for students to pay their fees and continue their education.

Students stated their issues before NCST in presence of Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and University Grants Commission (UGC). NCST directed TISS administration to adopt measures to solve scholarship issue of tribal students in the institute. Students have also made appeal to National Commission for Scheduled Caste, Backward Class, Minorities to extend their help to solve this problem.

The Students’ Union of TISS have been having several meetings with various authorities to raise this issue. Fahad Ahmed, President of Students’ Union of TISS, said, “We have completed almost two months of protest and have met several authorities. Our fight is for students who are currently studying at TISS and also for those who will study in the future. NCST has directed the administration to make some provisions and help students.”