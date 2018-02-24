Mumbai: TISS refutes students’ claims, says it hasn’t stopped any scholarships

Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Friday denied it has withdrawn all forms of financial aid to students belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities, saying it continues to follow central government guidelines on scholarships.

Significantly, TISS Students Union is on strike alleging that the administration has withdrawn financial aid provided to students from these categories, who are otherwise exempted from paying the tuition fee, the dining hall charge and the hostel fee. “The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) categorically denies having stopped any scholarships for its students, and is continuing to follow all government guidelines on student welfare,” the Institute said in a release.

Stating that the central government post-matric scholarship is paid by the social welfare/tribal welfare department of the respective state governments on receipt of applications submitted by eligible students, the statement said, these scholarships are transferred by the government concerned directly to the student bank accounts and that “Institute has no role either in the sanction or disbursement of the scholarships.”

“The role of the Institute is restricted to only certifying the bonafides of the student applicants. Therefore, the claim that the TISS administration has stopped central government post-matric scholarships for eligible reserved category students is incorrect.” “Course fees for the eligible GOI post-matric reserved category students are still exempted. The students are only required to pay dining hall charges and hostel fees on actual basis, which is the norm in all universities,” the statement said.

The Institute also denied that semester examinations have been cancelled, saying that there was a class test which some students could not attend.