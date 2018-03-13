Mumbai: TISS announces plan of action to resolve students’ financial issues

Mumbai: Due to repeated protests of students, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has now announced a plan of action to fulfil various demands raised by students. Students have been protesting since last 20 days over withdrawal of funds and lack of financial grants for socially backward classes. TISS administration has stated various measures considering the list of demands raised by Student’s union of all four campuses. This plan of action has been submitted to the student’s union with a view that students should withdraw their protest and call off boycotting regular lectures, practicals and field work.

Students belonging to Scheduled Class (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) of current and upcoming batches have been exempted from their course fee. Students will have to pay Hostel and Dining Hall charges of Rs 15,000 in monthly installments. Shajahan, Dean of Student Affairs of TISS, said, “At the start of the academic year for Bachelors and Master’s programme students can avail of this installment scheme. This will reduced the financial burden as the course fee is already waived off.”

Students belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC-NC) will get a student aid of Rs 12,000. “These students will not be exempted from course fee but can use this financial aid. And they can pay the hostel and Dining Hall charges in monthly installments,” Shajahan added. In addition, non-fellowship holders under this category can avail of Young Researcher’s Grant of Rs 30,000 to 50,000.

A Joint Scholarship Committee will be formed at all four campuses of TISS. This committee will cater to issues of students of socially backward classes. It will comprise of students and faculty belonging to SC, ST and OBC-NC along with members of the administration.

Students claimed they are contemplating over this move as their fight is with the government and TISS administration. Ranjana Das, a student said, “The government has withdrawn Scholarships and funding for education. Even if TISS is trying to solve this issue, the OBC-NC students have to pay some amount of fees. They will just received Rs 12,000 aid but will have to manage the remaining course fee in installments. Why is the government not reducing the financial burden entirely?”

Students claimed some of them have a low annual incomes and cannot pay even in installments. A senior official of TISS, said, “We will consider students who cannot pay in installments under the student aid.” Students have been protesting by boycotting regular classes, raising slogans and banners at TISS since February 21 for withdrawal of Government of India Post Matric Scholarship (GOI-PMS) for students of economically weak sections of the society.