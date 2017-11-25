Mumbai: Tiff over society accounts leads to murder of 38-year-old Mira Road resident, 3 arrested

Bhayandar: His insistence on having a look at the financial record of his housing society proved fatal for a 38-year-old Mira Road resident, as he was beaten to death by the building secretary and his two sons. While the deceased has been identified as Jabbar Gaffar Bhaati (38), three people including the building secretary identified as Abdul Mukheem Khan (50) and his two sons Imran and Mohsin have been arrested by the Naya Nagar police and booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the matter was reported from Chandresh Rivera building in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road. Since the building was to be repaired and renovated, each flat owner was asked to pay Rs 14,000 by the managing committee as their individual contribution. Accusing the secretary of misappropriating society funds, Jabbar had not only refused to pay the money but had been insisting to have a look at the financial transactions. Jabbar and Abdul were at loggerheads over the issue for the past couple of months.

However the matter took an ugly turn when Abdul overheard Jabbar’s conversation with other society members in which he was accusing him for embezzling society funds. A war of words between the two ensued following which Abdul and his sons mounted a violent assault on Jabbar after which he fell to the ground and sustained fatal injuries. Jabbar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. “We have arrested the trio and booked them for murder, further investigations were underway,” confirmed an on duty personnel at the Naya Nagar police station.