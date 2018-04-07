Mumbai: Ticket-less BJP activists barge into AC local train, forced to detrain

Mumbaikars yesterday faced traffic jams due to BJP Foundation Day rally in MMRDA ground in BKC, Mumbai, even passengers of newly inaugurated AC local train faced inconvenience, as political party activists barged inside a Churchgate-bound train with banners and flags on their way to attend the rally of BJP president Amit Shah.

According to a report in Mid-Day, when the commuters inside the train questioned them (political activist), they got into argument with the commuters and arrogantly kept saying that the AC train had not been there during the Congress government and that it was started during BJP’s rule, refusing to budge.

A commuter told Mid-Day, “The activists were very rude and kept dropping names of big party leaders and insulting commuters. Though there were ticket checkers on the train, the activists, many of whom were traveling ticketless, refused to pay fine.” Later when the authorities received a complaint, they first tried to detrain activist at Borivali, and were successful in detraining few and the remaining few were detrained at Andheri station. But commuters have expressed their displeasure and have said that if the railways charge them more for AC local it was authorities’ responsibility to maintain the standard of service.