Mumbai: Three Nigerians held with cocaine worth Rs 15.20 lakh

Mumbai: Malvani police have arrested three Nigerian nationals for possession of the banned drug, cocaine, worth Rs 15.20 lakh in a crackdown on Tuesday night. The three accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Sources said Malvani police received a tip-off that three persons coming to Malvani to crack a drug deal. Acting on this tip off, a team of police officials dressed in civil clothes laid a trap in Malvani on Tuesday night and waited for the accused persons to make a move. After the three accused, identified as Chukvu Philips Godwin (32), Chukve Mecca Daniel Ajaha (24) and Michael Ogbanna Kausi (22), all Nigerian nationals, walked right in the trap, police stopped the trio.

Upon checking them and their bags, police found 152 grams of cocaine worth Rs 15.20 lakh from them. The trio was then arrested and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS act. The drug deal crackdown in Mumbai suburbs has led to the arrest of many people, highly dominated by Nigerian nationals. Agreeing with the same, Deepak Phatangare, senior police inspector of Malvani police station said, “Drug menace has been haunting the suburbs for a while now. With constant vigilance and intel on the drug dealings, many Nigerian nationals have come into light, related to this crime.”

In a similar crackdown, on Monday, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Daya Nayak apprehended another Nigerian national- Femi Opiyomi (29) and seized the same banned drug, Cocaine weighing 472 grams worth Rs 37.76 lakh.