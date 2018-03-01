Mumbai: Three held for duping make-up artist and his wife of Rs 30 lakh

Mumbai: Three people, including a woman, have been arrested for duping a make-up artist and his wife of Rs 30 lakh by posing a MHADA agent. The trio was evading arrest for the last five months. The Jogeshwari police sent a dummy customer and arrested them on February 20. The make-up artist, Deepak Daware, wanted to purchase a house near his workplace in Goregaon. So he visited MMRDA colony in Jogeshwari in 2013 along with his wife Smriti. The police said the couple met accused Vivek Kadam (44) in the MMRDA colony.

“Kadam assured the couple that he will get them two flats, each will cost Rs 17 lakh in MMRDA colony. After negotiation, the couple agreed to pay Rs 30 lakh for the two flats. The couple was asked to pay Rs 10 lakh by cheque and rest of the amount in cash,” said inspector Vijay Panchal attached to Jogeshwari police station.

The couple was asked to make cheque payment in the name of Rajesh Chouhan (49). Panchal said Chouhan is a historysheeter and two cases of cheating are registered against him at Shivaji Nagar and MRA Marg police stations. Daware had to sell off his Virar property for Rs 29.50 lakh to purchase his new flats.

“After making cheque payment of Rs 10 lakh, the couple reached Kadam’s house and paid Rs 20 lakh cash. Kadam’s wife Vedika and Chouhan were also present when Dawares handed him over the cash. Vedika told the couple that they own few more properties in Jogeshwari and they are planning to sell those off at better price,” he said.

Despite paying the full amount the couple did not get the possession of flats even after one year. When the couple raised the issue, they were told that another flat is there in Chikuwadi area of Borivali which they can purchase. The couple agreed and visited the Chikuwadi flat.

“The accused trio – Kadam couple and Chouhan – prepared forged documents of Chikuwadi flat. While entering the flat, Vivek took the flat’s key from the watchman and entered the premises with Daware couple who were given the flat key and forged documents of the flat and left the place,” he said.

After few hours they realised that they have been cheated. “When Daware couple confronted the accused, they were assured of getting their money returned. Vivek Kadam undersigned a cheque worth Rs 30 lakh. But the cheque bounced and Daware couple reached police station on October 10, 2017,” he said.

The Jogeshwari police initiated probe after registering the First Information Report (FIR). After five months of chase, the police arrested all the three accused from Mumbai. The police said they had been frequently changing their locations acrcoss Maharashtra to evade arrest. They have been booked under relevant section of IPC and are in police custody till March 5.