Mumbai: Three FOBs built by Indian Army opened by and for ‘aam aadmi’
Mumbai: Three much-awaited railway foot overbridges (FOBs), constructed by the Indian Army in less than three months, were inaugurated for public use by three common Mumbai commuters on the Mumbai suburban section of the Indian Railways on Tuesday. This is the first time that the Indian Army has constructed such bridges for the Indian Railways in a congested urban setup like Mumbai.
The FOBs are at Elphinstone Road, Currey Road and Ambivali stations here on the congested suburban networks of Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR). Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of State, Defence Minister Suresh Bhamre and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hopped into a local train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Parel station on the CR for the inauguration in the afternoon.
The decision to hand over the FOBs’ construction to the Bombay Engineering Group (BEG), a division of Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers, came in the wake of the stampede at Elphinstone Road FOB on September 29, 2017, in which 23 commuters were killed and 40 injured. The construction process involved soil testing, designing the structure, construction launch of the Bailey Bridge and the final commissioning of the pre-cast bridges, called Bailey Bridges, which can be built quickly and are common in the country’s border region or difficult terrain.
The Elphinstone Road FOB is 73.1 metres long and 3.65 metres wide and built at a cost of Rs 10.44 crore within 117 days. The Currey Road FOB is 30 metres long and 3.5 metres wide built at the CSMT end from the east side platform at a cost of around Rs 3 crore. The Ambivali FOB connecting two platforms is 20 metres long and 3.5 metres wide, built at a cost of Rs 2.70 crore.