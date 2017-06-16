Mumbai: Three arrested for robbing woman of Rs 7 lakh, gold ornaments

Bhayandar: Sleuths of the Thane (Rural) police have arrested three people including a self-proclaimed godman and his two accomplices for their alleged involvement in executing a well-planned theft from a woman’s house in Mira Road.

While the godman – Ajmal Khan (36) – was arrested from Khamgaon in Buldhana, his two accomplices identified as Razzak Wazir Tadvi (41) and Gopi Mallu Gaund (59) were held from Badgaon village in Jalgaon on Wednesday by a police team led by PSI Mahesh Kuchekar.

The action followed after a 55-year-old woman registered a complaint against Razzak and Gopi for robbing her of Rs.7 lakh cash and gold ornaments worth Rs. 75,000 from her apartment in Mira Road on June 10. Investigations revealed that a few months back, the woman had come into contact with the godman at a religious place in Khamgaon. He convinced the woman that he was in touch with people who had innovative business ideas and could double her investments in a couple of weeks. Later, an investment deal was struck.

On June 10, Razzak and Gopi arrived at the woman’s house and asked her if she had arranged the money. The woman showed them the cash, following which the duo under the pretext of taking a nap retired in one of her rooms. A couple of hours later, the duo sneaked away with the cash along with ornaments worth over Rs.75,000. After receiving a complaint from the woman, the police team along with their Jalgaon counterparts armed with CCTV footages of the duo and with aid from mobile tower locations nabbed them.

The arrested duo revealed that they acted at the behest of Ajmal Khan who was later apprehended by the team.

“As of now, we have registered a case under Section 380 of the IPC; however, investigations were on to ascertain if there was a black magic angle in the case,” said an investigating officer. Meanwhile, both the accused have been remanded in two-day police custody after they were produced in court on Thursday.