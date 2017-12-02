Mumbai: Three arrested for duping aspiring cricketers for Rs 68 lakh by making false promises of IPL selection

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch unit 1 has arrested three members of a private sports club at Hyderabad for duping aspiring cricketers by making false promises of getting them selected to the Indian Premier League (IPL), East Africa Premier League and Ranji trophy teams.

Police identified the three arrested persons as Vijay Barate (40), Jeevan Mukadam (25) and Dinesh More (26) of the RN Sports Club. The arrests were made on the basis of a complaint filed by a 35-year-old cricket coach who approached Chembur police on Thursday stating that he and his players were cheated by the accused between August 2013 to December 2014.

According to the complainant, who coaches cricketers at Azad Maidan, the accused told him that they are the official selectors for an IPL team- Hyderabad Sunrisers- and they can select his players for the team. They also told him that his players could get a chance to play in East Africa Premier League and Ranji Trophy too, the complainant said.

The accused contacted the complainant through email and also used Hyderabad Sunrisers team logo on the sports club’s letter-head to convince the complainant that they were connected to the team, he said. Police based on the complaint registered a case under various sections pertaining to cheating under the Indian Penal Code as well as sections of the Information Technology Act.

The complainant had paid Rs 68 lakh to the accused and he was made to sign fake contracts with fake logos. After realising that he had been duped, the victim approached the Azad Maidan police to register a FIR. The complainant was even threatened by the accused. According to Inspector Vinayak Mer, “Three persons have been arrested. They were produced before the court and remanded to police custody till December 4.”