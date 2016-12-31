Mumbai: This year, women broke new ground on deity worship

Mumbai: The year 2016 saw breaking and bending of centuries old traditions which prejudiced the role of women in the society.

The Bombay High Court gave two historic rulings in April as well as August wherein it batted for the equal rights for women in worshipping their deities at par with men.

The first verdict came in April from a division bench headed by the then Chief Justice Dhirendra Waghela in a PIL which sought entry of women into the Ahmednagar – situated Shani Shingnapur Temple. The Right to Pray campaign caught pace after a lady forcibly went near the sanctum sanctorum and offered her prayers.

Giving a green light for entry of women into the historic temple, Justice Waghela held that there is no law which can bar entry of women in any place of worship.

The bench also held that entering any worshipping place at the par of men is the ‘fundamental right’ of women and no one can take this right away. The bench had directed the Maharashtra government to ensure safety of women who would enter the inner sanctum sanctorum of the temple, where the idol of lord Shani is installed.

Trupti Desai, the lady who spearheaded the right to pray campaign, made an attempt to enter the temple’s holy shrine; she along with hundreds of other women was assaulted by the local villagers. However, women were later allowed till the inner sanctum of the temple which was for the first time.

Another important and landmark ruling came in August from a division bench presided over by Justice Vidyasagar Kanade and Justice Revati Mohite-Dhere while hearing a PIL seeking entry of women near the holy sanctum inside the historic Haji Ali Dargah in the city.

The bench held that the ‘ban’ imposed by the Haji Ali Dargah Trust as violative of the ‘fundamental rights’ of the women and termed it unconstitutional. The bench had also slammed the trust and held that it has ‘no right’ to discriminate entry of women into public place of worship under the guise of ‘managing affairs of religion’.

Interestingly, in both the petitions, the State government had batted for women’s rights. Former Advocate General, Shrihari Aney had appeared Maharashtra government and submitted that the State believes in ‘equal rights’ for both men and women.

Timeline

April 1: The Bombay High Court declared that there is no law which can prevent women from entering places of worship as it is their fundamental right to enter temples.

April 2: Despite HC ruling the villagers of Shani Shingnapur stopped Trupti Desai and hundreds of women activists from entering the holy shrine in the village.

April 4: A Pune-based activist filed criminal public interest litigation in the HC seeking protection for women who seek to enter the inner sanctum of Shani Shingnapur temple.

April 8: Finally the centuries old tradition was broken and women were allowed to go near the Shani idol in the temple.