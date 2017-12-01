Mumbai: This Sunday, BMC to start Nariman Point-Worli cycling track

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is finally starting the 22-kilometre-long cycling track between Worli and Nariman Point from this Sunday onwards from 6 to 11 am. Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Of South Mumbai A ward, stated only a five-kilometer track will be kept open initially.

“We have received a huge positive response from cyclists. Therefore, seeing the response it’s been decided on only a short stretch to control and restrict the crowd. Also, we will check and observe the cycling experience,” Dighavkar told Free Press Journal.

There had been an increasing demand for cycling tracks in the city and for the time being, the initiative will be a pilot project for three months. The BMC was urged by Aaditya Thackeray, the Yuva Sena president to take up this project. The cycling track along the 22-kilometer stretch will have four cycle stands at NCPA, Girgaum, Haji Ali and sea link, while the sponsors will provide cycles and helmets on rent and beverages for cyclists along the route.

“All required permissions have been taken as the Bombay High Court had appointed a three-member committee for installations on Marine Drive. The members gave a green signal to put up temporary structures. The sponsors too showed their interest and the initiative could be flagged off on set deadline,” said Dighavkar.

Various cyclists have been involved in the project to make it successful. Cyclist Feroz Suresh who was actively involved in the project from day one observed the movement of traffic on this stretch and submitted a report to BMC. Excited about the project she said, “Safety is important and it is important to manoeuvre the congested junctions. Hence, I suggested barricades to be placed. There is a safety issue also, as there are potholes along this road.” She added that the BMC has ensured they would take care of all these issues.