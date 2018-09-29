Mumbai: This Diwali, you just might win MHADA lottery

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) is going to announce its lottery for 1,194 houses just prior to Diwali. This is good news for applicants who were awaiting the deadline to get their new houses. Uday Samant, the chairman of MHADA announced this on Friday.

“Diwali is on November 7 and the lottery announcement will obviously be prior to it. This Diwali, lucky applicants will get their new houses,” said Samant. In August, the results of the lottery for houses in MHADA Konkan region were declared.

Thousands of Mumbai residents wait with bated breath for the lottery, since MHADA homes are affordable. However, MHADA houses too are becoming expensive and beyond the reach of the common man. “Hence, this time, the lottery will be for affordable houses,” said Samant.

The table below lists details of the homes available under the lottery scheme. Except for the Below Poverty Line (BPL) income groups, the middle and high income categories house prices are not mentioned.