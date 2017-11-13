Mumbai: Thieves dig tunnel to rob bank

Navi Mumbai: Thieves dug up a deep tunnel to sneak into the ‘Bank of Baroda’s Juinagar Branch here and reportedly escaped with Rs 1 crore in cash and valuables from over 100 safe boxes, police said on Monday.

According to a police official, the robbery may have taken place during the weekend holiday but came to light when the branch opened on Monday morning.

Investigators said the tunnel was dug from outside to the bank’s store room which houses private lockers. But the robbers could not break open the main safe vault housing the bank’s cash reserves.

The robbery – reminiscent of the 2008 British-Hollywood flick “The Bank Job” – created a sensation. A police official said it could be the work of expert criminals.

‘Bank Of Baroda’ officials declined to comment on the incident or the losses suffered by the branch. The bank losses were estimated by the police