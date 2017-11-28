Mumbai: Thief poses as customer loots gold chains worth Rs 80,000 from jewellery shop in Bhayandar

Bhayandar: The Navghar police are on the lookout of a middle-aged man who while pretending to be a customer fled with two gold chains worth more than Rs 80,000 from a jewellery store in Bhayandar.

The brazen daylight crime was reported from Shree Mahavir Jewelers, a gold ornaments showroom owned by a Maangilal Jain in the Navghar Road area of Bhayandar (east). A well-dressed unidentified man walked into the shop and asked Jain to show him the latest designs in gold chains. After checking out an array of on-display inventory, the customer demanded to see more chains. Considering the drop in sales, the shop owner didn’t want a potential customer to walk away and continued showing him other designs. By then the customer had placed two chains around his neck and pretended to be engrossed in observing himself in a mirror. Jain turned around to reorganise the showcase.

It was at that point that the man dashed out of the door. Jain rushed to the entrance, however, the customer had already disappeared. A case of theft has been registered at the Navghar police station. The CCTVs installed in the shop have captured the image of the thief. Now, police are trying to nab the culprit based on CCTV footage. It is interesting to note that a few years ago, the same shop had been targeted by robbers who had tunnelled their way into the shop and fled with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 15,000 in cash. That case is yet to be cracked.