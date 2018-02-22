Mumbai: The postman could be visiting your home again, but not to deliver letters

Soon, the postal department will be serving summons in criminal cases from the police. Maharashtra’s home department in an affidavit filed in the Bombay High Court has said that after receiving a formal proposal from the postal department the modalities will be finalised.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a meeting was held on February 14, by the home department’s additional chief secretary. The postal department, in principle, agreed to serve summons through postmen, the Bombay High Court was told on Wednesday.

The state government’s home department filed the affidavit in response to a PIL, which had said that thousands of cheque bounce cases were pending in courts across the state as the summons were delayed due shortage of police staff. In a provision under the Criminal Procedure Code, it is said that summons can only be served by either an officer of the court or a public servant. Thus, usually, summons are served by the police personnel.

The Bombay High Court had earlier directed the Maharashtra government to come up with a permanent solution regarding delayed disposal of criminal cases. After this, the home department held the meeting with the postal department and discussed the proposal.