Mumbai the first Indian city to join World Cities Culture Forum

Mumbai: In a first of its kind, Mumbai will be the first Indian city to join the World Cities Culture Forum, the leading collaborative network of world cities that share a belief in the importance of culture for creating thriving metropolitan environments. It was launched in London in the year 2012.

The official said it is a leading collaborative network that has grown from 12 to 33 member cities that share research and best practices, advancing the vital role of culture in their cities. London Mayor Sadiq Khan met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to promote London as open and welcoming to the exchange of ideas, visitors, talent, creativity and business from Mumbai. It forms part of the Mayor’s six-day mission to India and Pakistan to strengthen cultural and economic ties with London.

The CM said, “We are pleased to be joining the Mayor of London’s World Cities of Culture Forum during the UK-India Year of Culture. Mumbai and London are global cities attracting the best creative talent from around the world and have a culture at the heart of their plans to improve people’s lives and promote their cities on the global stage.” Earlier in the year, British Council and Mumbai First had signed MoU to initiate education and culture-focused projects to transform Mumbai into a world-class city as part of UK/India Year of Culture.

Director British Council India, Alan Gemmell OBE, said, “So far, the UK-India Year has reached over five million people with exhibitions like India and the World, a collaboration between the British Museum and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS). We have been celebrating the modern-day relationship between our countries, connecting with young people and inspiring them to build a relationship for the next 70 years.”