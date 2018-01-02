Mumbai, Thane tense over Bhima Koregaon attack, shops forcibly closed, autos stopped

A curfew like situation was seen in Badlapur today morning. According to reports, shops were closed and auto-rickshaws were not allowed to run. The situation in Badlapur prevailed after the Bhima Koregaon attack happened yesterday in Pune.

Further, rasta roko was reported from Sion-Panvel, Govandi and Panvel. Shops near Mulund station were also said to be closed in-wake of the Bhima Koregaon attack. People tweeted about shops being forced to close in the suburb of Chembur as well.

“Situation is under control. The shops were closed by shopkeepers themselves, in-wake of morcha. Morcha now has dispersed,” DCP Zone-IV Thane District, Ankit Goyal told The Free Press Journal.

Don’t believe in rumours. Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It’s moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2018

#BhimaKoregaon attack calls bandh in Badlapur, Thane District. Shops r shut autos are not allowed to run @ThaneCityPolice — Sweety Adimulam (@AdimulamSweety) January 2, 2018

Major traffic and protest at Amar mahal chembur @RidlrMUM Avoid if you can! pic.twitter.com/UrpkEJBlUb — Daksh Sharma🌐 (@Daksh0809) January 2, 2018

Yesterday, the incident occurred in Bhima Koregaon in afternoon when people were heading towards a war memorial in the village, police said. The violence erupted after a group and some members of the crowd on its way to visit the memorial had an argument over some issue.

Lathi charge at Chembur nd nearby area….avoid traveling Everrything closed in mulund, badlapur Some Dr.Ambedkar related issue. Plan accordingly pic.twitter.com/cDwNhD5eyL — True Indian (@deepz73) January 2, 2018

“Stone pelting started after the argument. During the violence, vehicles and a house in the vicinity was damaged,” a police officer deployed for bandobast at Bhima Koregaon said without elaborating. He said the police blocked the vehicular traffic on Pune-Ahmbednagar highway for sometime following the incident.

The traffic finally resumed in evening. The situation in the village is under control now. “More police personnel, including companies of the SRPF, have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident,” the officer said. He said mobile phone networks were blocked for some time to stop the circulation of inflammatory messages. The Battle of Bhima Koregaon was fought on January 1, 1818.

The British army, which had a large contingent of dalit Mahars, had defeated the Peshwas. Some Dalit leaders and thinkers view it as a victory of oppressed classes over the upper-caste establishment of those times. A Peshwa was the equivalent of a modern Prime Minister in the Maratha Empire. Originally, the Peshwas served as subordinates to the Chhatrapati (the Maratha king), but later, they became the de facto leaders of the Marathas.

Earlier in the day, Dalit leader and Independent MLA from Gujarat, Jignesh Mevani visited the memorial in Bhima Koregaon. Yesterday, he attended “Elgaar parishad” in Pune to commemorate the ‘victory battle’. Police appealed to people to maintain calm and not to believe in rumours. Section 144 of CrPc was already imposed in the area.

(Inputs from PTI)