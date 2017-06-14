Mumbai: Thane girl commits suicide due to less marks after results

Mumbai: The pressure on students to excel in the 10th is immense and Tuesday were the results. While many students celebrated their good show, those scored less marks were unhappy with their results. In Thane, a girl committed suicide after she the results were out.

Komal Pandekar was studying in Maharshtra Vidyalay, Naupada in Thane. She had appeared her 10th std. examination this year. She was expecting at least 85%, whereas she got only 65%. “She was sure that she would have scored 85% and she was upset with such a low score. We never imagined she would take such a drastic step,” said a neighbour in Wagale Estate.

Pandekar committed suicide by hanging from the fan in her house on Tuesday evening. There was nobody at home when she took this drastic step. When her parents returned home they knocked on the door. When nobody open answered the door, they sensed something wrong and broke open the door to find Komal hanging from the fan.

“We found a suicide note which said since she failed to get the desired marks , she was ending her life,” said RD Malekar, senior police inspector of the Wagale Estate police station. Cops are further investigating the case.