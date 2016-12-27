Mumbai: Tempo driver dies after driving into SUV from behind

Mumbai: A 35 year-old driver died on the spot after a tempo he was driving collided into a Suburban Utility Vehicle (SUV) at Lonavla on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday.

The incident occurred near Lonavla around 5am. The tempo driver Kisan Kumar, sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

According to Arvind Kate, Assistant Police Inspector, Lonavla city police “The tempo carrying goods was coming towards Mumbai from Pune. As it was crossing a bridge near Lonavla, it rammed into the SUV from behind which was also on its way to Mumbai. Due to the collision, the driver’s cabin was totally damaged.”

“We suspect the tempo driver Kisan Kumar might have fallen asleep, as he had been driving for a long time. Kumar’s body has been sent to a civil hospital in Lonavla for post-mortem. We are awaiting autopsy report to proceed with further investigation,” added Kate.