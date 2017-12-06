Mumbai: Temperatures in city to drop due to incessant rain

Mumbai: Citizens will be able to enjoy cool climes for the next two days, as the temperatures in the city are set to drop even further due to incessant rain. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature had significantly dropped by 10 degrees since Monday due to intermittent rainfall. “It was chilly in the morning and it remained so until late in the evening. We hope the weather stays like this for the entire month,” said Shraddha Kale, a resident of Thane.

The Colaba observatory recorded at least 47 millimetres (mm) of rainfall and the Santacruz observatory recorded 25 mm. The heavy rainfall is likely to continue till the cyclone weakens on December 6. This was accompanied in the city with high tide with waves leaping up to 4 metres. ‘‘The maximum temperature in the city in the next two days will hover between 22 and 23 degrees Celsius,” added an official.

With the cyclone closing in on the Gujarat coast, there were a few spells of hailstorm on the Mumbai-Pune expressway as well. There will be strong winds moving at a speed of 50 km to 70 km an hour on Wednesday. There will be isolated rainfall in areas of North Konkan and North Madhya Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, the rainfall affected not just the Central Line with local trains running late by at least 20 minutes, but the extensive preparations for marking Dr Ambedkar’s death anniversary in the city were also marred; his loyalists, who stream into the city in droves, had to be accommodated in BMC schools. The redeeming feature is that there was no water logging on the railway tracks. But the downpour affected the traffic on the Western Express Highway which was moving at a snail’s pace in the morning.