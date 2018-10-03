Free Press Journal
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai temp may fall by 2 degrees in next two days, says IMD

Mumbai temp may fall by 2 degrees in next two days, says IMD

— By Staff Reporter | Oct 03, 2018 08:52 am
mumbai, mumbai temperature, IMD, Indian Meteorological Department, weather, ajay kumar

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the city will witness a slight decrease in the temperature for the next two days. Ajay Kumar, Scientist, IMD, said the current temperature will decrease by two degree Celsius but at weekends again it may rise above the normal level.

“The temperature will slightly decrease and there likelihood of a thunderstorm due to which there could be drizzle in some parts of the city,” added Kumar. On Tuesday, Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius, while Colaba recorded 34.2 degrees Celsius, five and three degrees above normal respectively. Humidity levels at Colaba and Santacruz were 89 per cent and 71 per cent respectively. Minimum temperatures, however, remained close to normal, around 26 degree Celsius.

The overall temperatures recorded in the last three days at night and day was between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius. The minimum and maximum humidity levels recorded were 75 per cent and 81 per cent respectively.  The sudden variations in the temperatures have given rise to a number of illnesses. Dr Avinash Supe, the director of major civic hospitals said, the variation in temperatures for the past few days


